LATEXO – The Latexo mathematics team continued its domination by becoming UIL state champions for the 9th consecutive year. UIL statewide competition was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. The state competition has traditionally been held in Austin, but with social distancing, this year was split into 26 hubs across the state. There were four state schools competing in the 2A division. Latexo’s team score was 540; Lindsay had 430; Woodsboro had 334; and Eldorado had 170.