Far right Belgian soldier who hoarded weapons still at large

By RAF CASERT
seattlepi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — Hundreds of specialized forces kept hunting Friday for a heavily armed Belgian soldier who is on a federal anti-terror watch list and was seen early this week near the home of a person he had threatened. Jurgen Conings, 46, an expert marksman known for his extreme-right sympathies,...

www.seattlepi.com
