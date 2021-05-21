In Democratic forum for Va. governor, Terry McAuliffe focuses on GOP nominee while others argue for fresh leadership
Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated which news organization hosted the debate. NBC4 Washington and Telemundo44 hosted the debate, not NBC News. The five Democrats vying to become Virginia’s next governor met Thursday to debate for a third time, with former governor Terry McAuliffe directing his sights on Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin while the others made a case for fresh leadership in their party.www.washingtonpost.com