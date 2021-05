As the broadcast networks are closing the book on a pandemic-impacted 2020-21 season, they are making their picks for next season, which includes the cancellation of a slew of series including ABC’s American Housewife and Mixed-ish, CBS’ The Unicorn and All Rise and Fox’s Prodigal Son. NBC is yet to make decisions on its bubble shows, which will likely take a few more weeks, but the other networks have made their tough calls.