When a legendary Pokémon lands into Pokémon Go, players are curious how it will settle in with the current meta. Some choices become routine options in the Master League, and others settle into the Ultra or Great League if their CP doesn’t reach high enough. It all depends, especially given the standard reduction in stats they receive before their official release. What also matters is how their stats blend with their moveset. Yveltal will release without a shiny option and with quite a diverse moveset, so we highly recommend you beat it in five star raids to capture it. But is it good?