Mayor, Local Leaders Condemn LA Antisemitic Attacks
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, public officials, and local faith leaders joined together to condemn recent attacks against area Jews amid Israeli-Palestinian violence. "Los Angeles stands against antisemitism," Garcetti said outside City Hall on Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported. "We stand against the ideas that Jews should be singled out and attacked because of who they are. It mirrors what we have done too many times together, when we have stood up against Islamophobia or racism."www.newsmax.com