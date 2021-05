Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett says the drama between quarterback Russell Wilson and the team was blown out of proportion. The Seattle Seahawks had an eventful start to their offseason with the various reports of quarterback Russell Wilson being frustrated with the organization. That escalated into Wilson’s agent giving his four trade destinations if he were to move on from the Seahawks, but stressing that the signal-caller still wanted to stay with the team. But, things have thus settled down and Wilson appears very happy with the moves Seattle has made in the new league year.