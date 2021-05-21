Photo Gallery: Philadelphia Union U15s vs DC United

DC United vs Chicago Fire 5/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. DC United (1 win, 3 losses, 0 draws) are coming off a very frustrating 3-1 loss on the road against Columbus Crew. They already had some injury problems with 5 absentees and just 16 people on the active roster. But they were also pretty unlucky on the field, scoring not one, but two own goals (63rd Brillant, 83rd Alfaro) to eventually lose by 3-1. That was their third consecutive loss after beating New York City in the season opener. However, each of their last three matches were played on the road. DC United weren’t particularly good on the road last season, winning just 3 of their 11 matches (3 wins, 6 losses, 2 draws). However, they were worse at home, featuring the worst home record in the Eastern Conference with just 2 wins, 6 losses and 4 draws.