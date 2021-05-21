Photo Gallery: Philadelphia Union U15s vs DC United

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Philadelphia Union (1-2-1) did a great job to beat Chicago by 2-0 on the road last week. After a goal-less first half, Burke took the lead for Chicago after an assist by Monteiro. Philadelphia kept on pushing and they scored another goal just 9 minutes later with Glesnes, assisted by Wagner. Prior to that they played for a 1-1 draw at home against Atlanta in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League, and moved on to the semi-finals after having won the first leg by 3-0. Philadelphia are the only remaining MLS team in that competition. When it comes to the MLS, Philadelphia have obviously been affected by the double fixtures and have won just 1 of their 3 matches so far. They did keep clean sheets against Columbus (in the premiere) and Chicago (in their most recent match), but they conceded exactly 2 goals against both New York City and Inter Miami.