Cruise Lines Are Turning to Smaller Ships to Attract Eco-Minded Travelers

By Julia Eskin s
cntraveler.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that the pandemic rocked the cruise industry—as well as the travel industry overall—to its core. But a year with virtually no trips helped people think more carefully about why and how they travel. As vaccinated travelers dream about their triumphant return, they're bringing a new level of consideration to their plans. No doubt, they're turning to the romance of epic voyages—as competitive bookings for 2022 and beyond show—but as they do it, they want to explore more consciously. As a result, small-ship cruise lines are taking center stage for their mission-driven approach to slow travel.

www.cntraveler.com
