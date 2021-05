Torchwood: Absent Friends, the audio drama that would reunite David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor with John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness, will not be released. Big Finish Productions on Friday announced that it would pull the new audio adventure from its release schedule, stating, “Big Finish has taken the decision to remove Torchwood: Absent Friends from the monthly range release schedule and has no plans to publish this title at this time” The decision comes as Barrowman's habit of exposing himself on the sets of Doctor Who and Torchwood is being revisited while his former Doctor Who co-star Noel Clarke is under investigation for sexual misconduct. The renewed attention comes from a clip of Clarke describing Barrowman's behavior during a convention panel, which has been circulating online. It is not the result of any new allegations as Barrowman's misbehavior since he was reprimanded in 2008.