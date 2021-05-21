Billie Eilish announces 2022 world tour

It looks like Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo will be headlining the 2021 Firefly Festival later this year. Going down September 23-26th, the festival returns to The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware for a 4-day event with performances from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Diplo, and Roddy Ricch to name a few. Other acts include Cage The Elephant, Portugal The Man and even St. Louis rapper Nelly. Check out the full lineup (below) and be sure to try and cop tickets this Friday at 10AM EST when they go on pre-sale at fireflyfestival.com.