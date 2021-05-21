newsbreak-logo
Billie Eilish announces 2022 world tour

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now, being in a poorly ventilated stadium with tens of thousands of screaming people is at the top of the post-pandemic to-do list for a whole lot of people. Billie Eilish fans can now rest easy, knowing that the pop star will soon give them that outlet with her just-announced 2022 world tour. The dates will span North America, Canada, the U.K., and Europe, and will come about seven months after the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, out July 30.

