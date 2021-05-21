newsbreak-logo
Border Patrol Agents Arrest Man After Stash House Discovered In San Juan

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man with a unique identifying feature is facing charges for allegedly taking care of a stash house discovered in San Juan. Border Patrol agents arrested Antonio Perez Tuesday after discovering him sitting in a vehicle in front of the home. Fifty-two people who had entered the U.S. illegally were...

San Juan stash house suspect identified by pink hair

A man’s distinctive pink hair helped Border Patrol agents identify him as the suspect they accuse of being the caretaker for a stash house in San Juan where agents on Tuesday discovered 52 people in the country illegally. Federal prosecutors charged Antonio Adolfo Perez, a United States citizen born in...