Border Patrol Agents Arrest Man After Stash House Discovered In San Juan

(Agents seize illegal narcotics, make an arrest and recover a stolen vehicle)....It was all in one incident. It happened early Tuesday morning. A 25 year old woman drove up to the Highway 86 checkpoint. She was driving a 2013 Kia. A Border Patrol K-9 Detection Team alerted to the vehicle's engine. The vehicle was sent to the secondary inspection area. During a search of the vehicle, agents discovered two bundles wrapped in black electrical tape wedged between the battery and the engine compartment. The bundles tested positive for methamphetamine. The 25 year old was placed under arrest. Once under arrest, the woman voluntarily turned over a bag containing a white crystal like substance and a bundle of blue pills. The white substance tested positive for methamphetamine and the pills tested positive for fentanyl. The total weight of the meth was 2.44 pounds, with an estimated value of $6,588. The fentanyl had an estimated value of $11,520. A records check on the vehicle resulted in a positive alert for a stolen vehicle registered out of Beaumont.