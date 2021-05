Janet Midega is a Senior Research Advisor for Wellcome’s Drug Resistant Infections (DRI) programme where she is leading research activities within the priority program on DRI. She provides scientific leadership, program development and management support to the surveillance and epidemiology program on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) with a focus on determining the global burden of AMR. She also leads science and policy research which aims at evaluating how legislative changes banning antibiotic use in animal meat production can reduce the potential transfer of resistant pathogens between animals and humans; and a surveillance program on the development of a comprehensive data capture system for patient-centred AMR surveillance in low- and middle-income countries. In line with the DRI programmes interest in accelerating the development of new antibiotics, Janet worked closely with CARB-x based at Boston University, USA to support the discovery and development of novel antibiotics, as part of Wellcome’s role as an accelerator and support for companies joining CARBx.