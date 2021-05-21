LIMBAUGH: Leftist Racial Agitation Damages and Divides America

On Tuesday, the internet went ablaze when the former Senator of Pennsylvania and CNN contributor, Rick Santorum, made racially offensive comments against Indigenous people during a speech at a right-wing summit. During his speech, Santorum contended that America was “birthed from nothing” and dismissed the genocide that took place against the Native community during the inception of the Americas. Needless to say, his comment received widespread backlash, and critics have accused him of racist ignorance. But Rick Santorum is not the first, nor will he be the last white male politician to go on record making racially charged and flat-out inaccurate claims, but why? Why are whites in America – especially those in power — allowed to hurl racist insults like frisbees with little consequence. Furthermore, why does the dismissal and blatant disregard for people of color continue to be overlooked or explained away? Perhaps, the pervasive and insidious nature of U.S. exceptionalism and white guilt in America can help explain.