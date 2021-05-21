newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

LIMBAUGH: Leftist Racial Agitation Damages and Divides America

By David Limbaugh
Posted by 
The Liberty Loft
The Liberty Loft
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charlotte, NC — Just when you think racial agitators can’t get more outrageous and ridiculous, they do. We see fruits of this evil obsession every single day. Throughout the pandemic, the media preached that historical racism in the United States disproportionately impacted African Americans. Hollywood bombards us with race-shaming on show after show, using fictional characters to lecture us on the pervasiveness of white supremacy, stirring racial resentment and division in the name of healing.

thelibertyloft.com
The Liberty Loft

The Liberty Loft

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

The Liberty Loft focuses on conservative news and commentary on US news and politics.

 https://www.thelibertyloft.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Virginia State
Charlotte, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limbaugh#African Americans#White Racism#Conservative Politics#Structural Racism#Political Reform#Us Politics#Time#Emory University#City Hall#American Revolution#The Heritage Foundation#The 1619 Project#Heritage Foundation#Nc#Racial Arguments#Racial Agitators#Racial Lines#Limbaugh#Agitation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Place
Americas
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Society
Country
China
Related
MinoritiesWinston-Salem Journal

Is America a racist country? Depends on your definition

I suspect that many Americans, depending on the street corner they inhabit, have a prepared answer for the aforementioned closed-end question. Vice President Kamala Harris and S.C. Sen. Tim Scott, separated by less than 24 hours, stated that America was not a racist country. Each, however, offered caveats. Scott’s caveats,...
Minoritiesmilwaukeeindependent.com

Second-Class Citizens: The Myth of Racial Integration in America

“By the 1960s, black poverty was deeply entrenched, but more importantly, it was marked by its stark contrast to the white middle class’s prosperity. Not only had the majority of blacks not ridden the postwar economic boom; conditions in the ghetto had actually worsened. Almost half of black children lived in poverty in contrast with only 9 percent of white children. Black families had less than one-fifth the wealth of white families. A Federal Reserve study concluded that the source of the wealth gap was historic inequalities in income and opportunities, “a legacy of past economic deprivation,” which would not be fixed even if the income gap were eliminated. The study held that it could only be closed by a reversal of past privileges.” – Mehrsa Baradaran, “The Color of Money: Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap”
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

AOC says America is at a 'racial reckoning'

For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

RACISM: It’s not fascism

I’m writing in response to Pat Evans who responded to Gayla Moseley’s earlier letter regarding today’s Republican Party being autocratic and leaning toward fascism. Pat denies that the GOP is racist, which was not Ms. Moseley’s comment at all. Racism and fascism are very different although admittedly extreme fascism did lead to severe racist actions in mid-20th century Europe.
Minoritiesmit.edu

How corporate America can advance social justice and racial equity

In September of 2020, Citigroup calculated that two decades of discrimination against African Americans, starting in 2000, had cost the U.S. economy $16 trillion. The release of this figure came four months after the murder of George Floyd, amidst unprecedented social mobilization and unrest that began in the United States and spread around the world. Leaders from every sector of the economy grappled — and continue to grapple — with the implications of this moment. What must be done about racism, about gender disparities, about the grand, overarching question of equity?
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Does Rick Santorum’s Controversial Comment About Indigenous People Point To U.S. Exceptionalism, White Guilt, Or Racist Ignorance?

On Tuesday, the internet went ablaze when the former Senator of Pennsylvania and CNN contributor, Rick Santorum, made racially offensive comments against Indigenous people during a speech at a right-wing summit. During his speech, Santorum contended that America was “birthed from nothing” and dismissed the genocide that took place against the Native community during the inception of the Americas. Needless to say, his comment received widespread backlash, and critics have accused him of racist ignorance. But Rick Santorum is not the first, nor will he be the last white male politician to go on record making racially charged and flat-out inaccurate claims, but why? Why are whites in America – especially those in power — allowed to hurl racist insults like frisbees with little consequence. Furthermore, why does the dismissal and blatant disregard for people of color continue to be overlooked or explained away? Perhaps, the pervasive and insidious nature of U.S. exceptionalism and white guilt in America can help explain.
Minoritiesthestatehousefile.com

Commentary: America is not a racist country

Is America a racist country? Of course not, even though some people think it is. In response to the president’s address to the joint session of Congress, U.S. SenTim Scott, R-South Carolina, said, “America is not a racist country.” You could have sworn that he just told a bunch of preschoolers that there was no Santa Claus nor Easter Bunny.
U.S. PoliticsRadio NB

As America Reopens, It Remains Divided On Masks, Israel And More

After the CDC released its latest mask guidelines, it didn’t take long for even some of the most cautionary states to loosen their COVID-related restrictions and mandates. FOX News Anchor Bill Hemmer has been covering the coronavirus crisis since the beginning from New York City, and like the rest of the country, he sees the city once considered the epicenter of the pandemic change dramatically. Hemmer joins the Rundown to discuss why he thinks America has finally turned the corner when it comes to the virus, when we may be truly back to normal and weighs in on the dispute over the House chamber’s Mask mandate.
MinoritiesPosted by
PublishedReporter

Op-Ed: America’s Tolerance Of Violent BLM Rioters

ONTARIO, CANADA – “If we extend unlimited tolerance even to those who are intolerant, if we are not prepared to defend a tolerant society against the onslaught of the intolerant, then the tolerant will be destroyed, and tolerance with them. … We should therefore claim, in the name of tolerance, the right not to tolerate the intolerant.” – Sir Karl Popper, the Austrian-British philosopher regarding toleration.
Minoritieswlrn.org

Leftists Keep Arising in Latin America Because Conservatives Are Just Dumb Enough

Here’s a question for South Florida’s Colombian diaspora:. Why would left-wing Colombian senator and presidential hopeful Gustavo Petro have wanted to ignite the violence we’ve seen in some of the protests rocking his country right now — as so many expats here insist he did — when a poll released just days before the unrest began showed him with a gaping lead in next year’s election? Almost 25 points ahead of his nearest competitor.
MinoritiesDaily Press

Opinion: A new history curriculum or anti-American propaganda?

President Joe Biden wants educators to teach students that racism is endemic in America. He and his “woke” allies think students should learn that our nation was born of the desire to enslave other humans, not as a struggle for freedom. They also believe that the government should racially discriminate, today and in the future.
Southlake, TXAmerican Thinker

Leftists bring the politics of personal destruction to Critical Race Theory fights

The leftist tactic of using the politics of personal destruction to push their agenda began in the 1980s, when Joe Biden and Ted Kennedy sought to destroy Judge Robert Bork, one of America's most distinguished legal minds, because they disagreed with his politics. Social media meant that the tactic could be expanded from political figures to ordinary people. In Texas, leftists have targeted a pilot for opposing Critical Race Theory. That's bad. What's worse is that American Airlines seems amenable to playing the game.
U.S. PoliticsForeign Policy

America Is Becoming a Social Democracy

In his speech before a joint session of Congress last week, U.S. President Joe Biden advocated nothing less than the kind of social democracy that most of America’s European partners have long taken for granted. United opposition from congressional Republicans may prevent him from realizing that dream. But merely by introducing the blandly named but far-reaching American Families Plan, Biden has compelled two profound questions: Why has America been so “exceptional” in this regard until now, and what has changed now to make the unthinkable so very possible?
MinoritiesOutside Beltway

Conservatives and Critical Race Theory

At the risk of turning this into Kevin Drum Day here at OTB, his posting yesterday evening “What Is Critical Race Theory?” raises some interesting questions. He attempts to summarize what conservatives mean by the term when they criticize it as follows:. Race is a key part of identity in...
Minoritiessouthcarolinapublicradio.org

“A” is for African Americans

“A” is for African Americans. The first African Americans to live in what is now South Carolina were enslaved persons in the sixteenth century Spanish settlements of San Miguel de Gualdape and Santa Elena. English settlers created an agricultural economy based upon enslaved labor. Some twenty-five West African ethnicities have been identified among the enslaved population. By 1708 African Americans comprised a majority of the colony’s population. A century later when the eternal slave trade was closed, it was estimated that forty percent of the enslaved persons brought to the United States had come through the port of Charleston. Regardless of individuals’ status, the presence of a large African American population throughout South Carolina’s more than 350 years of settled history has had a significant impact of the state’s cultural, economic, and political development.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Republican lawmakers blast Joe Biden's 'dangerous' push for anti-racism lessons in schools and say teaching 1619 Project and How to Be an Anti-Racist is 'antithetical to the American Dream'

Joe Biden's Education Secretary should abandon plans to provide grants to incorporate controversial teachings about race and American history into schools, two Republican representatives have argued, claiming that it would usher in a 'dangerous' curriculum. Miguel Cardona is contemplating issuing grants, which would see taxpayer funds being spent on teaching...