Taiwan presses US on COVID-19 vaccines

Taiwan pressed the United States for coronavirus vaccines in a meeting between Taiwan's health minister and the U.S. health secretary on Friday.

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung said during the meeting he asked Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra for vaccines to be sent to the country amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Reuters reported.

"More importantly, we brought up that Taiwan's pandemic is increasing, and at this point we have an urgent need for vaccines, and hope he can support Taiwan when it comes to the vaccines the United States are going to release," Chen said.

Becerra said that he would take the issue to President Biden , according to Chen.

Taiwan has seen a spike of over 1,800 coronavirus cases the past two weeks and has 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Over 400,000 of the doses arrived just this week, Reuters noted.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department addressed the meeting in a tweet.

“Great meeting with Minister Chen from Taiwan to discuss the ongoing pandemic & global health issues. The U.S. supports Taiwan’s ability to access vaccines, its contributions to health security, & its return to observership at the #WHA #LetTaiwanHelp,” the Office of Global Affairs for Health and Human Services posted on Twitter after the meeting.

China views Taiwan as a breakaway republic, and it pushed back at both countries over the meeting.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian saying that Taiwan is using the coronavirus for “political manipulation,” according to Reuters.

China has blocked Taiwan from joining the World Health Assembly, the World Health Organization’s decision-making body.

China recently accused the U.S. of threatening China’s sovereignty over Taiwan when the U.S. conducted a U.S. Navy operation in the Taiwan Strait.