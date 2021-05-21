newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Taiwan presses US on COVID-19 vaccines

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00MrgG_0a77UqE500
© Getty Images

Taiwan pressed the United States for coronavirus vaccines in a meeting between Taiwan's health minister and the U.S. health secretary on Friday.

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung said during the meeting he asked Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra for vaccines to be sent to the country amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Reuters reported.

"More importantly, we brought up that Taiwan's pandemic is increasing, and at this point we have an urgent need for vaccines, and hope he can support Taiwan when it comes to the vaccines the United States are going to release," Chen said.

Becerra said that he would take the issue to President Biden , according to Chen.

Taiwan has seen a spike of over 1,800 coronavirus cases the past two weeks and has 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Over 400,000 of the doses arrived just this week, Reuters noted.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department addressed the meeting in a tweet.

“Great meeting with Minister Chen from Taiwan to discuss the ongoing pandemic & global health issues. The U.S. supports Taiwan’s ability to access vaccines, its contributions to health security, & its return to observership at the #WHA #LetTaiwanHelp,” the Office of Global Affairs for Health and Human Services posted on Twitter after the meeting.

China views Taiwan as a breakaway republic, and it pushed back at both countries over the meeting.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian saying that Taiwan is using the coronavirus for “political manipulation,” according to Reuters.

China has blocked Taiwan from joining the World Health Assembly, the World Health Organization’s decision-making body.

China recently accused the U.S. of threatening China’s sovereignty over Taiwan when the U.S. conducted a U.S. Navy operation in the Taiwan Strait.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

216K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Strait#Vaccine Doses#Global Health#Global Security#Reuters#Twitter#Hhs#Hhs Global#The World Health Assembly#U S Navy#World Health Organization#Chinese Foreign Ministry#Coronavirus Vaccines#United States#Coronavirus Cases#Health Security#Minister Chen#Health Minister#Political Manipulation#President Biden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
China
Related
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

China discussed weaponising coronaviruses before pandemic

Beijing [China], May 9 (ANI): A document written by Chinese scientists and health officials before the pandemic in 2015 states that SARS coronaviruses were a "new era of genetic weapons" that could be "artificially manipulated into an emerging human disease virus, then weaponised and unleashed, reported Weekend Australian. The paper...
WorldPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Vaccine deserts: Some countries have no COVID-19 doses at all

At the small hospital where Dr. Oumaima Djarma works in Chad’s capital, there are no debates over which coronavirus vaccine is the best. There are simply no vaccines at all. Not even for the doctors and nurses like her, who care for COVID-19 patients in Chad, one of the least-developed nations in the world where about one third of the country is engulfed by the Sahara Desert.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

China condemns G7 statement censuring Beijing, supporting Taiwan

China condemned on Thursday a joint statement by G7 foreign ministers that expressed support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan and cast Beijing as a bully, saying it was a gross interference in China’s internal affairs. G7 foreign ministers said in a communique after a London summit that China was guilty of human...
Public HealthWenatchee World

US to export another 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines globally

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines authorized for domestic use. The move marks a notable pivot from the White House as the administration seeks...
Public HealthEast Bay Times

COVID: Infections are raging in India. Could U.S. be next?

India is in the midst of a COVID-19 catastrophe, with infections raging across the country and overwhelming its hospitals even more than the waves of cases that wracked Europe and the U.S. over the past year. Although cases increased recently in about a dozen states, in California and much of...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Covid-19: UK open to talks over vaccine waivers with US and others

The UK is open to discussions with the US and other countries over vaccine IP waivers. This comes after the US threw its support behind waiving IP rights for vaccines. UK and EU officials, however, have thus far been sceptical about this proposal. Britain is open to talks with the...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Taiwan COVID-19 cases rise again, but not dramatically

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan reported 286 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a slight increase on the previous day that gave the health minister cause for a sliver of optimism that the situation was not dramatically worsening. Having been held up as an example of how to stop the virus in its...
WorldPosted by
TheWeek

In about a dozen countries, not even health care workers can get COVID-19 vaccines

There are nearly a dozen countries that have yet to receive a single COVID-19 vaccine dose, including Chad, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Eritrea, and Tanzania. "Delays and shortages of vaccine supplies are driving African countries to slip further behind the rest of the world in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and the continent now accounts for only 1 percent of the vaccines administered worldwide," the World Health Organization said last week.
Worldthegaltimes.com

Venezuela’s academy of medicine asks US to donate Covid-19 vaccines

Venezuela's academy of medicine asks US to donate Covid-19 vaccines. Hello and welcome to the details of Venezuela's academy of medicine asks US to donate Covid-19 vaccines and now with the details. Nevin Al Sukari – Sana'a – Venezuela has received around 1.4 million vaccines from China and Russia, according...
Pharmaceuticalsq957.com

Far-flung U.S. citizens clamour for vaccines from embassies

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Americans living abroad are asking Washington to send surplus coronavirus shots to overseas embassies so they can get a vaccine in countries where the pace of inoculations is slow and travelling home is difficult. Many of the estimated 8 million Americans living abroad argue they should have...
PharmaceuticalsABC30 Fresno

Biden to announce US will share more COVID-19 vaccines globally

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is set to announce Monday that his administration will share millions more doses of COVID-19 vaccines with other countries in addition to the 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine he has already committed to sharing by July 4, according to an administration official. Biden...
Public HealthMedscape News

WHO Says Indian COVID Strain 'a Variant of Concern'

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. As COVID-related deaths exceed 4,000 a day in India, the World Health Organization says a coronavirus variant first found in that nation is of global concern. "We are classifying this as a variant of concern at...