Alex Krüger believes the current market dip is a good entry point for those who have no knowledge of the space to get in on board. American multinational investment bank and financial services company Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) is set to release a new report to validate the progress of the cryptocurrency industry over the ages. A peek into a part of the report was unveiled on Twitter by Alex Krüger, a top crypto analyst and founder of asset management firm Aike Capital, who notably gained early access to it. The report was titled “Crypto, a new asset class.”