Volatile Stock to Watch: Flowers Foods, Inc.(NYSE:FLO)

By Swapna Meka
FXDailyReport.com
 3 days ago

Flowers Foods, Inc.(NYSE:FLO) stock fell over 3.4% on 21st May, 2021 (as of 12:32:50 UTC-4 · USD ·; Source: Google finance) after the company posted mixed results for the first quarter of FY 21. Branded retail sales decreased 3.3% to $861.4 million, store branded retail sales decreased $27.9 million or 14.6% to $162.9 million, while non-retail and other sales increased $9.8 million or 3.6% to $277.9 million. Branded retail sales declined mainly due to volume declines in white and soft variety bread, as well as cake, partially offset by volume growth in organic and gluten-free products and favorable price/mix. Store branded retail sales declined mainly due to volume declines as consumer purchasing shifted to branded retail products. Non-retail and other sales increased compared to weak sales in the prior year period caused by the onset of the pandemic. Favorable price/mix was partially offset by lower volume. During the first quarter, adjusted net income increased 1.3% to $87.6 million and adjusted EBITDA decreased 1.0% to $161.6 million, representing 12.4% of sales, a 30-basis point increase.

ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/
