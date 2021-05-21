newsbreak-logo
Why Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Stock is Falling

By Swapna Meka
FXDailyReport.com
Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) stock plunged 10.17% though the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 21 and raised the outlook for full year 2021. The company has ended the quarter, with cash and cash equivalents of $1,609 million, long-term debt of $1,909 million and shareholders’ equity of $5,117 million. The company has reduced the long-term debt by over $500 million. Further, Kohl’s generated net cash from operating activities of $278 million during the three months ended May 1, 2021. The company is preparing for the upcoming launch of the Sephora partnership as well as the introduction of several new exciting brands this fall. Apart from favorable consumer spending backdrop, the company continues to see the key strategic initiatives gain traction and resonate with customers. The company witnessed strong momentum, especially in its stores during the quarter.

