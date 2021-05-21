newsbreak-logo
Retail Stock Under Pressure: Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL)

By Swapna Meka
FXDailyReport.com
 3 days ago
Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) stock fell over 1.2% on 21st May, 2021 (as of 12:02:09 UTC-4 · USD; Source: Google finance) after the company forecast full-year sales below analysts’ estimates, expecting a further hit from store closures in parts of Europe and Japan due to Covid-19 curbs, even as demand rebounds in China and the United States. The company reported a net loss of $74.1 million, or $1.01 per share, compared to a loss of $249.0 million, or $3.38 per share, a year earlier. The company had reported the adjusted revenue growth of 1 percent to $1.29 billion in the fourth quarter of FY 21, beating the analysts’ estimates for revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. This is compared to an 18% fall in the third quarter. All regions have improved sequentially with positive growth in Asia and Europe on a reported basis, despite continued COVID-related disruptions. North America also returned to positive comps this quarter, due to significant digital acceleration. Global wholesale revenues grew 1% and direct-to-consumer revenues were up 4%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.95.
