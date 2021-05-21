Retail Stock Under Pressure: Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL)
Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) stock fell over 1.2% on 21st May, 2021 (as of 12:02:09 UTC-4 · USD; Source: Google finance) after the company forecast full-year sales below analysts’ estimates, expecting a further hit from store closures in parts of Europe and Japan due to Covid-19 curbs, even as demand rebounds in China and the United States. The company reported a net loss of $74.1 million, or $1.01 per share, compared to a loss of $249.0 million, or $3.38 per share, a year earlier. The company had reported the adjusted revenue growth of 1 percent to $1.29 billion in the fourth quarter of FY 21, beating the analysts’ estimates for revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. This is compared to an 18% fall in the third quarter. All regions have improved sequentially with positive growth in Asia and Europe on a reported basis, despite continued COVID-related disruptions. North America also returned to positive comps this quarter, due to significant digital acceleration. Global wholesale revenues grew 1% and direct-to-consumer revenues were up 4%.fxdailyreport.com