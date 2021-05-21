Retail Stock Under Pressure: Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.41.