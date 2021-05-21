Swanky Downtown Sheridan, Wyoming Loft Has Major NYC Vibes

This home has so much to offer! Nestled on a 1.27 acres on a very private lot among multi million dollar homes. 4924 Sq Feet with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. First floor primary suite overlooks the gorgeous yard that looks as it goes forever. The Family room is cozy with a beautiful fireplace and French doors out to the patio and private yard. There are two bedrooms and a shared bath above this wing accessed by the most beautiful staircase. The kitchen is conveniently located and features a spacious eating area. The Living room is gorgeous with a picture window and handsome fireplace. Amazing natural light. Beyond the living room is a den or library, separate entrance into the house, mudroom, laundry room and two bedrooms and two baths. 3 car attached garage with INCREDIBLE STORAGE. Gated driveway. Close to the Northmoor neighborhood and a short distance to South Park. Very impressive home with alot of possibilities for floor plan flexibility and extended family living or working from home situations. Gas for outdoor fireplace or grill. 9 zone sprinkler irrigation system and 4 zone landscape lighting system.