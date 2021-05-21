newsbreak-logo
Sheridan, WY

Swanky Downtown Sheridan, Wyoming Loft Has Major NYC Vibes

By Prairie Wife
104.7 KISS FM
104.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When looking at real estate, I usually gravitate towards large historic homes or cabins in the middle of nowhere. But, when I was perusing Realtor.com and came across this loft for sale in Sheridan, Wyoming I was struck by the super-cool NYC vibe it had. From exposed brick and beams...

