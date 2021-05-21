Swanky Downtown Sheridan, Wyoming Loft Has Major NYC Vibes

The moment you enter the gate and drive onto the gravel driveway, you sense that you have arrived at someplace special. This 2 1/2 acre ranch is surrounded by raw desert filled with some of the oldest Saguaros in Arizona. It provides us with an ever changing 360 degree view of the mountains resplendent in turquoise, gold, peach and sapphire sunsets. Old growth plantings and deeply shaded patios and balconies beckon you to rest in their antique willow chairs until you completely unwind listening to the birds, wind chimes and the trickle of a waterfall. Five horses (two with Secretariat bloodlines) romp and play next door. The comment that we hear from every single guest is always the same , “This place is just so peaceful.”