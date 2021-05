(Des Moines, IA) — The Republican who’s leading the Iowa Senate’s tax-writing committee says House Republicans are tone deaf to the need for property tax relief. Senator Dan Dawson, of Council Bluffs, says the governor’s plan to have the state take over the cost of mental health care is the way to provide the relief. Dawson says the skyrocketing real estate market is going to lead to bigger tax assessments and come home to roost at some point. The House has balked at going along with Senate Republicans and the Governor on the mental health funding plan — with leadership saying they don’t know enough about the consequences of the plan.