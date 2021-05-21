newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

What is Driving Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) Stock?

By Swapna Meka
Posted by 
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 3 days ago

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) stock rose over 6% on 21st May, 2021 (as of 12:02:09 UTC-4 · USD; Source: Google finance) as the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 21. The company has reported net income for the fourth quarter of $33.5 million, up from $16.1 million. The growth in UGG was due to the strength in classic boots, winter boots and spring fluff products, while also benefiting from lapping last year’s disruption of wholesale shipments as well as retail store closures in the final two weeks of March. Continued exceptional performance with HOKA helped the brand deliver a quarterly revenue growth of 74% versus the prior year to $178 million as the company continued to see strong brand momentum and incredible consumer adoption. The company has ended fiscal year 2021 with $1.089 billion of cash and equivalents. Inventory was $278 million, down 11% from $312 million at the same time last year and due to the repayment in full of the corporate headquarter mortgage we had no outstanding borrowings.

fxdailyreport.com
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

9
Followers
1K+
Post
280
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Finance#Quarterly Earnings#Cash Earnings#Earnings Growth#Corporate Earnings#Fy 21#Hoka#Thomson Reuters#Sg A#Teva#Ugg#Deck#Company#Net Income#Revenue Growth#Inventory#Wholesale Shipments#Gross Margin#Retail Store Closures#Estimates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Google
Related
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Nordson Corp. (NDSN) Tops Q2 EPS by 48c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nordson Corp. (NASDAQ: NDSN) reported Q2 EPS of $2.12, $0.48 better than the analyst estimate of $1.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $590 million versus the consensus estimate of $547.98 million. GUIDANCE:. Nordson Corp. sees...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.52 Million

Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce sales of $79.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.38 million to $81.66 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $71.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Fortis Inc

RBC Capital analyst Maurice Choy maintained a Hold rating on Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Inc on Thursday, setting a price target of C$59, which is approximately 6.77% above the present share price of $45.8. Choy expects Fortis Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second quarter of 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce sales of $4.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.48 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million. Several equities analysts recently...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$380,000.00 in Sales Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post $380,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $370,000.00 to $380,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.64 Million

Analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will report sales of $339.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.40 million and the highest is $340.87 million. Vivint Smart Home posted sales of $306.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.84 Million

Equities analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report sales of $240.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.29 million. DraftKings reported sales of $70.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 239.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report $96.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.77 million and the lowest is $94.07 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $146.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report sales of $247.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.10 million and the highest is $254.52 million. CONMED posted sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$101.56 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post $101.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.04 million and the highest is $102.00 million. Workiva reported sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.47 EPS Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.45. Criteo reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:YTPG)

TPG Pace Beneficial II’s (NYSE:YTPG) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 24th. TPG Pace Beneficial II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TPG Pace Beneficial II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $79.78 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $79,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $108.00 at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock. Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.63.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report $30.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.