What is Driving Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) Stock?

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) stock rose over 6% on 21st May, 2021 (as of 12:02:09 UTC-4 · USD; Source: Google finance) as the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 21. The company has reported net income for the fourth quarter of $33.5 million, up from $16.1 million. The growth in UGG was due to the strength in classic boots, winter boots and spring fluff products, while also benefiting from lapping last year’s disruption of wholesale shipments as well as retail store closures in the final two weeks of March. Continued exceptional performance with HOKA helped the brand deliver a quarterly revenue growth of 74% versus the prior year to $178 million as the company continued to see strong brand momentum and incredible consumer adoption. The company has ended fiscal year 2021 with $1.089 billion of cash and equivalents. Inventory was $278 million, down 11% from $312 million at the same time last year and due to the repayment in full of the corporate headquarter mortgage we had no outstanding borrowings.