SeaWorld San Diego’s signature roller coaster, Manta, is now open along with Electric Eel, Shipwreck Rapids, and numerous kiddie rides. Manta is a double-launch coaster, which means that the acceleration of the ride is supplied by two sections of magnetic motors, not a traditional lift hill. The ride starts in the beautiful queue and station – you pass through the Manta Aquarium and come face-to-face with bat rays, lobsters, and lots of different fish species! The queue winds through a serene tropical garden until you arrive at the station. As part of the park’s COVID-19 protocols, there are plexiglass dividers in between each loading row, social distancing markers every 6′, and as of May 13, ride operators are seating guests every other row.