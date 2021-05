In light of the continuing pressures on the US dollar, the USD/JPY during last week’s trading, retreated to the support level of 108.57. The attempts to rebound higher did not succeed in surpassing the resistance 109.33 and stabilized at the beginning of this week’s trading around the 108.98 level. The US dollar gained at the end of the week against the rest of the major currencies, after IHS Markit said that the US services sector PMI rose from an upwardly revised 64.7 reading in April to a record high of 70.1 in May as more of the US economy reopened, leading to more activity and production in the sector.