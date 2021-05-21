Tribune shareholders approve takeover by Alden Global Capital
Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, on Friday approved a takeover by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Alden, which already owned one-third of Tribune, now takes full control of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers in a deal worth roughly $630 million. Through its Digital First Media chain, Alden also owns The Denver Post, Boston Herald and San Jose Mercury News.www.pe.com