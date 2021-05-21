Earnings Stock to Watch: Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) stock rose 0.7% on 21st May, 2021 (as of 12:02:09 UTC-4 · USD; Source: Google finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 21. During the second quarter, the company saw dramatic increases in pork and hog prices. USDA composite cutout prices since January have increased more than $30, with all primals contributing to the increase. Key inputs such as bellies and trim grew 57% and 76%, respectively, during the quarter. Pork exports also set an all-time record in March due to African swine fever outbreaks in China, Southeast Asia and Europe. The company anticipates strength in pork markets due to continued export demand and a foodservice recovery domestically. The USDA is now projecting pork production for the year to be slightly lower than 2020. Industry operating efficiencies are expected to improve as COVID pressures abate; however, labor availability, tighter hog supplies and reductions in the sow herd support higher markets.