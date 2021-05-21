newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Earnings Stock to Watch: Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL)

By Swapna Meka
Posted by 
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) stock rose 0.7% on 21st May, 2021 (as of 12:02:09 UTC-4 · USD; Source: Google finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 21. During the second quarter, the company saw dramatic increases in pork and hog prices. USDA composite cutout prices since January have increased more than $30, with all primals contributing to the increase. Key inputs such as bellies and trim grew 57% and 76%, respectively, during the quarter. Pork exports also set an all-time record in March due to African swine fever outbreaks in China, Southeast Asia and Europe. The company anticipates strength in pork markets due to continued export demand and a foodservice recovery domestically. The USDA is now projecting pork production for the year to be slightly lower than 2020. Industry operating efficiencies are expected to improve as COVID pressures abate; however, labor availability, tighter hog supplies and reductions in the sow herd support higher markets.

fxdailyreport.com
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

9
Followers
1K+
Post
280
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hrl#Europe#Swine#Stock Prices#Capital Markets#Google Earnings#Strong Earnings#Hormel Foods Corp#Hrl#Fy 21#African#Covid#Company#Beef Prices#Pork Markets#Pork Production#Pork Exports#Pork Trim Prices#Operating Margins#Deli Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
USDA
News Break
Markets
News Break
Google
Country
China
Related
Stocksinvestorideas.com

AI Eye Episode 560: Stocks discussed: (NYSE: $YEXT) (NasdaqGS: $KRBP)

AI Eye Episode 560: Stocks discussed: (NYSE: $YEXT) (NasdaqGS: $KRBP) Today's Column - The AI Eye - Watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence. Stocks discussed: (NYSE:YEXT) (NasdaqGS:KRBP) AI search company Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has announced the launch of Support Answers, "a suite of enterprise search solutions...
Retailmeatpoultry.com

Foodservice sales key to Hormel’s Q2 success

AUSTIN, MINN. — Elevated retail sales propelled Hormel Foods Corp. during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, but recovery in foodservice pushed the company’s top line higher. Management sees the recovery accelerating into the second half of the year. “We anticipated rapid demand changes in our foodservice business, and our...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million. Several equities analysts recently...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Post $0.81 EPS

Brokerages forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.63. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 302.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Top Chip Gear Stock ASML In Buy Range As Demand Surges

ASML stock, featured in today's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch, is in buy range as chip equipment makers see surging demand amid the global semiconductor shortage. Netherlands-based ASML (ASML) makes advanced lithography equipment for etching tiny circuits onto semiconductors. Key customers such as Intel (INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) are boosting capacity, fueling demand for ASML's gear.
MarketsKWQC

Deere & Company release second-quarter earnings; net sales up

(KWQC) - Deere & Company on Friday released its second-quarter earnings report of $1.79 billion. This is compared to the $666 million during the same quarter last year. Deere officials reported net sales are up 34 percent and the comeback was across all lines of their products. “Demand for our...
Stockspulse2.com

BRFS Stock Price: 15.83% Increase Explanation

The stock price of BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) increased by 15.83% on Friday, May 21. This is why it happened. The stock price of BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) increased by 15.83% on Friday, May 21. Investors responded positively to Brazilian beef company Marfrig Global Foods SA buying nearly a quarter of its rival BRF SA.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 38,628 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 465.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,628 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.1% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.94. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.724 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.77 million-$618.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.69 million.Endava also updated its Q4 guidance to GBP0.34-0.36 EPS. A number of analysts...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$11.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post $11.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.96 billion and the highest is $11.58 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Frontline reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.440–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.52 million.Fastly also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.190–0.160 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $494,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Several other hedge...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. Brady also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.580-2.680 EPS. NYSE:BRC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on...
Stocksinvestorideas.com

New Stocks to Watch at Investor Ideas in Mining (TSX-V: $BRO.V) (TSX-V: $AMC.V) (CSE: $SUPR.C) and Crypto (NYSE: $BITQ) (NEO: DEFI, OTC: $DEFTF)

This week's new mining companies include participants in the recent Metals & Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference. The latest crypto companies offer new ETF and ETP's respectively. New Stocks added to Mining Stocks Directory:. FYI Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: FYIRF; ASX: FYI) s focused on developing an innovative and vertically integrated high...