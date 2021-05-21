Ark-Tex Council Of Governments Meeting
ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING. May 27, 2021, The Executive Committee of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 am, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Titus County Extension Office, located at 1708 Industrial Road, Mt. Pleasant, Texas, as well as, via teleconference/webinar. Use the following information to register for the meeting: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYldu2pqj0jGN0WHRg-C8FLWBQixAzW3f-U.easttexasradio.com