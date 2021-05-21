newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Leafs captain John Tavares leaves hospital; out indefinitely

Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uJjg_0a77UCMN00

TORONTO — (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from the hospital Friday, one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher following a knee to his head.

Coach Sheldon Keefe said after practice that Tavares had a concussion and will be out indefinitely.

Tavares is under the supervision of team doctors. He said in a statement he is recovering at home and will be cheering for his team while looking forward to his return to the lineup.

He was hurt during a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadians on Thursday night in a first-round playoff opener. Game 2 is Saturday in Toronto.

The 30-year-old center crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. Tavares gave a thumbs-up as he was wheeled off the ice.

He was kept overnight at St. Michael’s Hospital, where he was examined by the neurosurgical team and the club’s medical director.

'Happy to know that everything’s looking on the ups, but definitely a moment where you know your mind races a little bit,” Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza. “You think about his family and then having to watch that. Just seeing your buddy on the ice like that is scary moment.”

Added Montreal forward Eric Staal: “It was scary for everybody. Everybody that was in the building, everybody that was on the ice. You never want to see that.”

Canadiens forward Paul Byron called it a “huge relief” to hear Tavares was out of the hospital.

“It was hard to watch last night, honestly,” he said. “Such a great player, you never want to see that part of the game. It just kind of killed the mood in the rink. It took a little while to get going and I think everyone felt the same way.”

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
36K+
Followers
45K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
John Tavares
Person
Paul Byron
Person
Jason Spezza
Person
Sheldon Keefe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Home Team#Concussion#Canadians#Ap Nhl#Montreal#Toronto#St Michael#Team Doctors#Leaves#Scary Moment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
Hockeynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Maple Leafs' John Tavares hospitalized overnight after collision

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was stretchered off the ice after a serious collision during Game 1 of Toronto's first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. He was taken to a local hospital. After the game, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Tavares was "conscious and...
NHLweyburnreview.com

Players, coaches wish Tavares well after Leafs captain suffers a concussion

TORONTO — Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was released from hospital with a concussion Friday after being hurt in a scary incident during Game 1 of the North Division first-round playoff series between Toronto and the Montreal Canadiens. Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher in the first...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

John Tavares out as Leafs try to draw even vs. Habs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without captain John Tavares when they try to draw even in their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series Saturday night against the visiting Montreal Canadiens. Tavares has been ruled out for "indefinitely" after he took an accidental Corey Perry knee to the head following a hit...
NHLdailyjournal.net

Maple Leafs lose John Tavares in Game 1 loss to Canadiens

TORONTO — Paul Byron broke a tie with a short-handed goal from his knees with 7:16 left and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the first-round series between Original Six rivals. The game was marred by an early collision that...
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

NHL roundup: John Tavares injured as Leafs fall to Habs

Paul Byron's short-handed goal in the third period gave the Montreal Canadiens a 2-1 victory over the host Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in Game 1 of their first-round North Division playoff series. Toronto captain John Tavares left the game with an apparent head/neck injury in the first period after...
Hockeydailyhive.com

Leafs captain Tavares stretchered off ice after scary collision

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has suffered a scary-looking injury. Tavares had to be stretchered off the ice at Scotiabank Arena, midway through the first period of the opening game of the Leafs’ playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens. The Leafs captain fell to the ice after being bumped...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Tavares suffered concussion, knee injury; Leafs vs. Habs – Game 2

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to rally and even their first round series against the Montreal Canadiens without team captain John Tavares in Game 2 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Leafs GM Kyle Dubas provided an update on Tavares, who was was discharged and is under the supervision of team physicians after colliding with Montreal winger Corey Perry in the first period on Thursday.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Preview: Leafs host the Canucks for their last two matches of the season

Channel: CBC, Sportsnet Ontario, West, and Pacific. After handily beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1, the Leafs travel back home to play the Vancouver Canucks for two games. The Leafs have been rolling of late, winning three straight since the last mini-series with the Canucks. The power play looks significantly improved...
pensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs lose to Ottawa 4-3 in OT

Tonight, the 27th Battle of Ontario came to an end when the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators for the final time in the 2020-21 NHL season. It was the return of Frederik Andersen to the Maple Leafs net, his first start since March 19th. Just in time to give himself an NHL test ahead of the playoffs. His teammates know it’s a big game for Freddie and make sure to keep the Tkachuk away.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLthewolf.ca

Leafs’ Tavares leaves Game 1 on stretcher

TORONTO – Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a collision early in Toronto’s first-round playoff matchup with the Montreal Canadiens Thursday. The 30-year-old centre crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey...
HockeySporting News

How long is John Tavares out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Maple Leafs captain

The Maple Leafs suffered a big blow Thursday night when star center John Tavares went down with an apparent head injury against the Canadiens. Tavares suffered the injury in the first period when he took an accidental knee to the head from Montreal's Corey Perry while falling to the ice. The Leafs captain struggled to move and had to be stretchered off the ice in a scary-looking scene. He was taken to a local hospital and kept overnight for evaluation.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Leafs' Tavares discharged from hospital, sends out thanks for support

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares thanked the hockey community for its support in a statement released on Twitter Friday after he was discharged from hospital following a scary collision against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. "The support I've felt since last night cannot be put into words. I'm thankful...
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs final grades are in

Way back in February, when we and the season were young, I did a very early grading on the Leafs. A lot has changed since then, and there are several significant members on the team who weren’t even part of our imaginations at that time. When I did this exercise...
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs X-Factors in the Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into the playoffs as North Division leaders. They will be heavy favourites to start Round One against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto currently holds the most promising roster they have put together in years. For this season to be considered a success, they will have to win multiple playoff rounds at the bare minimum. To do that, it will be key for these Toronto Maple Leafs X-factors to perform this postseason.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Scary injury to captain John Tavares rattles Leafs in loss to Canadiens

We’ll never know how Toronto might have fared had it not lost John Tavares to an injury midway through the first period. We do know the high-flying Maple Leafs needed considerable time to recover from the emotional loss of their captain in a scary incident. It’s also clear that the NHL’s unwritten code of an eye-for-an-eye still exists — or at least it does in the eyes of Toronto’s Nick Foligno, but more on that later.