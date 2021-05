Devon Casazza could have moved on. She played four years of softball at UConn and had her degree, but something was pulling her back for one more season. “When last year ended, it was just devastating, and I did just not feel we were done,” Casazza said. “The program has changed a lot over the last couple of years and grown into a really competitive group of girls that just are willing to sacrifice everything and put everything on the line and do whatever we can to win a championship.”