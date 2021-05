INVITATION TO BID – (CRF2021) Uinta County is accepting sealed bids for the price per ton for supplying and delivering of liquid Magnesium Chloride and the use of portable frac tanks (20,000 gallon min capacity) for dust suppression on Uinta County roads for the 2021 year. Sealed bids will be accepted by Uinta County Clerk’s Office, PO Box 810, or 225 9th St Evanston, WY 82930 until 11:00 a.m. on May 19, 2021. All eligible bids having been received prior to this date and time will be publicly opened and read at 11:30 a.m. on May 19, 2021. The envelope must be marked as “MAGNESIUM CHLORIDE SEALED BID (CRF2021)”.