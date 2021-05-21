newsbreak-logo
Earnings Stock to Watch: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

By Swapna Meka
FXDailyReport.com
 3 days ago

Applied Materials, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMAT) forecast third-quarter sales above analysts’ estimates, betting on sustained demand for its semiconductor manufacturing tools against the backdrop of a global chip shortage and efforts in several countries to subsidize chip factories. Net income rose to $1.33 billion, or $1.43 per share, in the quarter, compared with $755 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, the company posted gross margin of 47.7 percent, operating income of $1.77 billion or 31.7 percent of net sales. The company generated $1.19 billion in cash from operations and returned $952 million to shareholders including $750 million in share repurchases and $202 million in dividends. Applied Materials got a boost from a pick up in demand for laptops, PCs and gaming consoles across the world during the pandemic, as people began to lean more on technologies for virtual interaction.

