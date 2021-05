Oriskany led 2-0 after three innings and 4-1 in the middle of the fifth. West Canada Valley scored twice in the bottom of the fifth and stranded the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. Oriskany added two runs in the top of the seventh; West Canada Valley got one back and had the tying runs on base when Oriskany’s Megan Wright made a running catch in the left-center gap for the final out.