D.C. Council Breaks Down the Police Reform Commission’s Report in a Marathon Public Hearing

Nearly a year to the day after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes, the D.C. Council’s Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety and the Committee of the Whole convened a day-long joint public hearing to consider police reform efforts and recommendations in the District. Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen, who chairs the public safety committee, acknowledged that the uprisings against anti-Black racism and police brutality in the aftermath of Floyd’s death prompted the Council to enact temporary emergency legislation aimed at reforming the Metropolitan Police Department. The proposed laws the Council considered yesterday—the Metropolitan Police Department Requirement of Superior Officer Present at Unoccupied Vehicle Search – No Jump-Out Searches Act of 2021, the Bias in Threat Assessments Evaluation Amendment Act of 2021, the White Supremacy in Policing Prevention Act of 2021, and the Law Enforcement Vehicular Pursuit Reform Act of 2021—aim to make those reforms permanent.