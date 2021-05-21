newsbreak-logo
NLCS: Career center director leaving

By Carol Johnson Times-Mail
Herald-Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD — After two years of leading the North Lawrence Career Center’s efforts to upgrade technology and add new career pathways, Brad Street is leaving the position. In his resignation letter, Street said his daily commute, which at times is three hours total, prompted his decision. “I truly enjoy working...

www.hoosiertimes.com
