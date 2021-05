The Rockford University men's soccer program had a trio of players recognized by the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference today when it released its 2020-21 postseason awards. Freshman goalkeeper Maverick Attwood, sophomore midfielder Joshua De Avila and junior midfielder Pedro Acosta were all named NACC Honorable Mention for the first time in their collegiate careers. This also marks the first time in program history that Rockford has had three players receive postseason recognition from the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference in a single year.