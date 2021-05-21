Berkley Introduces New Ultra-Realistic Soft Swimbait "The Gilly"

The Berkley Gilly may be the most realistic lure we have ever seen. Ever since the dawn of time, humans have been trying to invent the better fishing lure. Berkley may have just come up with one of the best designs ever in the "Gilly," a new soft swimbait that moves like no lure we have ever seen prior. We were recently given a sneak peek at this new lure during a tour of Berkley and Pure Fishing's Spirit Lake, Iowa facilities and we came away thoroughly impressed.