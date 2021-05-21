How Long Would it Take to Ride Around Lake Michigan on a Bicycle?

It is so exciting and fun when we get a new car or truck. The first time we drive it off the lot we want to not only enjoy the new car smell but drive it to all our friend's houses to show them our new ride. If you're thinking about a new truck and want to save on gas, the Ford Motor Company has announced the all-electric F-150. This beautiful ride has a name. It's Lightning. In case your wondering, yes, this is the same truck the President drove when he was here at the all-electric Dearborn plant on Tuesday.