Napa wine producer Demeine Estates names Philana Bouvier president

By NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
northbaybusinessjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilana Bouvier has been appointed president of Napa Valley-based wine negociant Demeine Estates. Bouvier will be responsible for overseeing all brands and distribution channels within Demeine Estates, which was founded by the Lawrence Family and master sommelier Carlton McCoy Jr., president and CEO of Heitz Cellars. Negociant is a French term for a vintner that buys grapes or bulk wine to produce brands but doesn’t have its own production facility.

