newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stockbridge, MA

UPDATED: Blaze destroys buildings at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac; improper disposal of oily rags likely cause

By Terry Cowgill
theberkshireedge.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKBRIDGE — A early-morning multiple-alarm fire has destroyed several buildings at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac. Stockbridge Fire Chief Vincent Garofoli could not be reached for comment, but reports on the Southern Berkshire Weather/Emergency Reports Facebook page indicate that multiple departments were called and several structures were fully involved when the fire was reported not long after midnight this morning.

theberkshireedge.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Becket, MA
City
Lenox, MA
City
Great Barrington, MA
City
Hinsdale, MA
City
Stockbridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
West Stockbridge, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Mah#Accident#Property Information#Pool Chemicals#Road Safety#Egremont#The Berkshire Eagle#Oily Rags#Toxic Chlorine Vapors#Crews#Fire Chief#Fire Stations#State Fire Marshall#Hawthorne Road#Heat#Multiple Departments#Storage#Massdep#Stockbridge Bowl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Berkshire County, MAWNYT

Firefighters battling large brush fire in Berkshire County

NewsChannel 13 is tracking a large brush fire in Berkshire County. It broke out in Williamstown, and so far, the flames have spread across at least 180 acres. Fire departments across the county and into Vermont have been working on this. Firefighters have been battling the flames for three days now.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
Daily Voice

Massive, Days-Long Forest Fire Still Burning In Western Mass

Fire crews are back at work on Monday morning, May 17 after spending the weekend battling a massive brush fire that broke out in Berkshire County. On Friday, May 14, a fire was first reported in Williamstown near Henderson Road, prompting a response from area departments as it quickly spread from approximately 180 acres of land to upwards 300 acres as of Sunday, May 16.
Massachusetts StateMiddletown Press

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WBEC AM

After Days Of Searching, A Body Is Recovered From Pontoosuc Lake

After days of searching, authorities recovered a Body From Pontoosuc Lake. Pittsfield Police, Pittsfield Fire, Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office located and recovered the body of a man suspected to be an individual reported missing from the New York area last week. police found a male under the water near the docks at the Rusty Anchor.
Pittsfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Body recovered from Pontoosuc Lake by authorities Thursday

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A body located and recovered from the Potomssomac Lake last week is suspected to be that of an individual reported missing from the New York area last week, according to a Press Release from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office Thursday. The body was recovered from the lake...
Pittsfield, MAiBerkshires.com

UPDATE: Pittsfield Firefighters Recover Body From Pontoosuc Lake

The district attorney's office confirmed at 7 p.m. that the body recovered from Pontoosuc Lake on Thursday was that of a missing New York man. The individual's name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified. Pittsfield firefighters recovered the body after three days of intensive searching by...