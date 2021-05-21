UPDATED: Blaze destroys buildings at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac; improper disposal of oily rags likely cause
STOCKBRIDGE — A early-morning multiple-alarm fire has destroyed several buildings at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac. Stockbridge Fire Chief Vincent Garofoli could not be reached for comment, but reports on the Southern Berkshire Weather/Emergency Reports Facebook page indicate that multiple departments were called and several structures were fully involved when the fire was reported not long after midnight this morning.theberkshireedge.com