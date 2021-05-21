newsbreak-logo
Pink Palace Family of Museums is changing its name to MoSH - Memphis Museum of Science & History

WATN Local Memphis
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After nearly 45 years, the Pink Palace Museum and Pink Palace Family of Museums is changing names and rebranding as MoSH - Memphis Museum of Science & History. The change of name and rebranding has been a gradual transition over the past 16 months. “I am excited...

