Fifteen years after “Insomniatic,” the pop duo Aly & AJ released “a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun.” The new album, dropped on May 7, shows the duo’s growth in their sound as artists. Though Alyson and Amanda Michalka were initially labeled as a pop-rock duo, they parted ways with Hollywood Records and developed their own style of music. With this album released, their new sound as alternative-rock artists has become more established. This new album has multiple feel-good songs that really reflect the title of the album. Aly & AJ have recently reentered the spotlight when their 2007 hit “Potential Breakup Song” was revamped on TikTok and an explicit version of the song was rereleased, where the duo previewed the next song on their album, “Slow Dancing.”