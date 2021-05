CHURCH EVENT – East Goshen Friends Church, 16800 S. Range Road in Beloit, plans another Messy Church event, from 3 to 5 p.m. May 23. The event will include games, hands-on activities and crafts, and will end with an ice cream event. Messy Church is an all-age worship experience that explores God’s love in an accessible way. In the event of bad weather, the event will be held indoors with social distancing and masks recommended. For more information, check eastgoshenfc.org, or call 330-537-3177.