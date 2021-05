Two Indiana colleges are teaming up on an effort to recruit more teachers, by making a teaching degree more affordable. The new partnership between Ivy Tech and Marian University will allow students to take their first two years of base-level classes at lower-cost Ivy Tech, then complete their degree at Marian. They’ll then be able to get their required master’s degree from Marian at no additional charge. Secretary of Education Katie Jenner says just one in six students who pursue a teaching degree end up in an Indiana classroom, while more than half don’t finish their degree at all.