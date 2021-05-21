newsbreak-logo
Leafs captain John Tavares leaves hospital; out indefinitely

Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
TORONTO — (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from the hospital Friday, one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher following a knee to his head. The team said he will be out indefinitely.

Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael’s Hospital and is now resting at home under the supervision of team doctors, the team said. He was examined by the hospital’s neurosurgical team and the club’s medical director.

The 30-year-old center crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period of Thursday’s playoff series opener and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. Tavares gave a thumbs-up as he was wheeled off the ice.

The Canadians won 2-1, with Game 2 on Saturday in Toronto.

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

