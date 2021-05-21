newsbreak-logo
Stocks

CoinShares ETPs Report Record Trading Volume of Nearly $500M

By Matthew De Saro
beincrypto.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoinShares’s exchange-traded products (ETPs) reported a trading volume that eclipsed $490 million, on May 19, amid a market dip. On May 20, cryptocurrency asset management company CoinShares announced a record trading day for their ETPs. Trading on May 19 nearly hit $500 million, amid a major spike in market volatility this week. The previous record high for CoinShares was on Feb. 22, 2021, when trading volume hit $252 million.

