CoinShares ETPs Report Record Trading Volume of Nearly $500M

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $39.82 million and approximately $265,707.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.