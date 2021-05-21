Goffs London Sale Entries Open May 24

Entries for the 2021 Goffs London Sale, to be conducted as an interactive virtual event on the eve of the beginning of the Royal Ascot meeting Monday, June 14, will open for a limited number of horses Monday, May 24 and will close Monday, June 7. The sale, which offers the unique opportunity to sell Royal Ascot and international racing prospects, will feature no more than 12 lots that will be promoted to an international audience via Goffs Online, leading up to the event and during a ground-breaking broadcast that will combine a live auction with interviews of successful bidders.