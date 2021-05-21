newsbreak-logo
Goffs London Sale Entries Open May 24

 2 days ago

Entries for the 2021 Goffs London Sale, to be conducted as an interactive virtual event on the eve of the beginning of the Royal Ascot meeting Monday, June 14, will open for a limited number of horses Monday, May 24 and will close Monday, June 7. The sale, which offers the unique opportunity to sell Royal Ascot and international racing prospects, will feature no more than 12 lots that will be promoted to an international audience via Goffs Online, leading up to the event and during a ground-breaking broadcast that will combine a live auction with interviews of successful bidders.

Frankfort Times

Sunray Park Entries, Friday May 14th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1The Maui Diamond (L), 126L. Guerrero7-x-xLarry Chavez12/1. 2Rosies Bolt (L), 126A. Rivera4-3-5Robert Gherardi9/2. 4Huicho Dominguez , 126N. Ramirezx-x-xKyndra McKinney20/1. 5Ms Stolis Diva (L), 126J. Belloc, Jr.8-5-3Antonio Soto8/1. 6D Little Bandido (L), 126J. Ruiz3-6-2Jose Chavez4/1. 7Slr Woodrow F Call (L), 126J. Coates6-9-xMichael Barber10/1. 8Bigtime Lightning ,...
Frankfort Times

Louisiana Downs Entries, Saturday May 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Takes Two to Tango (L), 122J. Guzman8-5-5J. Garcia2/1. 2X Clown (L), 122J. Dominguez3-2-3Jerry Delhomme3/2. 3Like Mike (L), 122J. Jacinto2-9-2Denise Schmidt8/1. 4Silver Galaxy (L), 122C. Lozada7-1-6Joseph Foster3/1. 5Dixie Street (L), 122G. Mora8-1-3Jeanne LeBlanc6/1.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Entries, Wednesday May 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Ornamental Iron (L), 122L. Negron6-1-6Justin Evans10/1. 2Sweet Blindness (L), 122E. Martin, Jr.1-7-3Gary Scherer5/1. 3Full of Grace (L), 122A. Canchari6-2-1McLean Robertson2/1. 4Aunt Ruthie (L), 122L. Wade1-1-xRobertino Diodoro8/5. 5Girls a Bullet (L), 122L. Biehler5-3-1Michael Biehler7/2. 2nd-$14,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse...
Frankfort Times

Parx Racing Entries, Monday May 24th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1a-West Horizen (L), 123J. Burke5-6-1Trevor Gallimore3/1. 2Knock Out Kid (L), 123D. Haddock2-2-6J. Guerrero9/2. 3a-Enigmatica (L), 123R. Rosado8-1-3Trevor Gallimore3/1. 4She'smyrisenstar (L), 123L. Rivera7-3-5Bobbi Hawthorne5/1. 5Fleeterthan (L), 123A. Castillo6-1-2Michael Moore2/1. 6Sizzling Roma (L), 123S. Gonzalez1-2-5Mario Dominguez4/1. 7Iron Lilly (L), 123R. Silvera7-1-1Ronald Abrams5/1.
thoroughbreddailynews.com

Arqana Spring Sale Entries Transferred To Summer Sale

Arqana's Online Spring Sale, planned for May 21, did not draw enough high-potential offerings, and thus entries for that sale will be transferred to the Arqana Summer Sale, which is set for Deauville from June 29 to July 1. The Arqana Summer Sale is a mixed sale of 2-year-old breeze-up...
Frankfort Times

Delta Downs Entries, Tuesday May 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Desert Fury (L), 124G. Ortiz5-x-xDavid Bustamante2/1. 2Jrs Speedy Jess (L), 124E. Rodriguez4-6-xJose Lopez9/2. 3I Noah Guy (L), 124A. Alvarez10-x-xManuel Pizana15/1. 4Toast to Sir Runaway (M), 124N. Suarezx-x-xJose Amaya20/1. 5Shes Jess So Special (L), 124J. Aquino7-x-xKenneth Weeks15/1. 6Passme Game , 124L. Flores-Garciax-x-xOlegario Ortiz15/1. 7McV American Girl...
Frankfort Times

Remington Park Entries, Saturday May 22nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1King Romulus (M), 124R. Gonzalezx-x-xJames Parsley12/1. 2The Pedone Plan (L), 124R. Raudales2-6-4Jeff Dean8/5. 3Quickdashforthecash (M), 124J. Romerox-x-xStacey Capps8/1. 4Cowgirls Junior Bug (L), 124O. Delgado6-9-xKirt Clark20/1. 5Jess a Lota Smoke (L), 124S. Smith9-x-xJohn Hammes20/1. 6Chicklet (L), 126F. Fonseca-Soto3-6-7Albert Wright5/1. 7Dees a Travelin (L), 124B. Ernst7-6-10Bonnie Wilson20/1.
Frankfort Times

Belmont Park Entries, Thursday May 20th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1She's a Fast One , 119I. Ortiz, Jr.5-x-xTimothy Hamm3/1. 3Miss Alacrity , 119J. Velazquezx-x-xWesley Ward1/1. 5Saratoga Kisses , 119J. Castellanox-x-xRudy Rodriguez6/1.
kiddle.com

The London Dungeon - Standard Entry

Treat yourself to the ultimate day out at the London Dungeon…if you dare! The home of scary fun invites you to live and breathe your way through London's darkest history via a selection of scream-drenched stories and fear-inducing immersive experiences.
hospitalitynet.org

Mondrian Shoreditch London to open July 2021

Mondrian Shoreditch London will open in a few months' time following a major overhaul and redesign of the former The Curtain hotel, headed up by design studio Goddard Littlefair. The news following Accor's acquisition of sbe's hotel brands in Q4 2020 and its planned joint venture with Ennismore, which will...
Frankfort Times

Pimlico Early Entries, Saturday May 22nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Manklin Creek (L), 122J. Acosta1-2-5Jose Corrales. 3Hazels Little Man (L), 120J. Rodriguez1-3-8Jamie Ness. 4Sam and Sy (M), 113J. Hiraldo5-2-1Brittany Russell. 5Our Hoisted Mast (L), 122C. Cedeno1-7-6Anthony Pecoraro. 6Swing Your Sword (L), 122J. Acosta1-5-5Anthony Farrior.
Frankfort Times

Pimlico Entries, Sunday May 23rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Long Point Beach (L), 126A. Cruz6-2-4Hugh McMahon9/2. 4Mavilus (L), 120J. Ruiz5-5-5John Salzman, Jr.15/1. 5Who U Gonna Call (L), 126F. Boyce9-9-3Valora Testerman8/1. 6Rockstar Girl (L), 121C. Marquez1-4-4Timothy Salzman9/2. 7Lovely Brown (L), 122C. Cedeno5-6-3Steve Klesaris7/2. 8Car Lady (L), 126J. Acosta2-3-1Jose Corrales6/1. 9Cold Hearted Cat (L), 126K. Gomez7-7-3Kevin...
yoursun.com

'Dazed and Confused' entries May 22

VENICE — The Venice Arts Center is accepting art for its "Dazed and Confused" in person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 22 — but also encouraging online submissions. "Dazed and Confused" runs May 28-June 24. The center said people can enter one or two pieces for the show.
Frankfort Times

Gulfstream Park Entries, Sunday May 23rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Personal Meadow (L), 118E. Jaramillo3-6-4Oscar Gonzalez3/1. 2Parmenides (L), 118R. Maragh4-5-10Antonio Sano7/2. 3Globaltroublecoco (L), 111G. Martinez7-5-5R. Castro30/1. 4Compass Cay (L), 118L. Reyes11-7-6Ernesto Ochoa30/1. 5Nona Rac (L), 118H. Berrios6-5-3Renaldo Richards6/1. 6Morning Trial (L), 108R. Diaz6-7-3Antonio Sano8/1. 7Uncaptured Pulse (L), 118L. Panici5-8-9Aubrey Maragh12/1. 8Sleeper Ryan S (L), 124S....
Engadget

London will open electric scooter trials in June

Shareable e-scooter trials have been popping up in parts of the UK, barring the capital, over the past several years. Now, it's finally London's turn to get in on the action. Starting on June 7th, the city will begin e-scooter trials in select areas, including the financial hubs of Canary Wharf and the nearby City of London borough, along with Kensington and Chelsea, Ealing, Richmond upon Thames and Hammersmith. In addition, the borough of Tower Hamlets in East London will serve as a "ride-through" area, where travel by e-scooter is allowed, but parking isn't.
hypebeast.com

Sotheby's to Launch Major Sale of NFTs by Leading Digital Artists

This past April, Sotheby's sold over $16 million USD worth of NFT artworks from its first-ever crypto sale of works by the digital artist named Pak. The auction house is now gearing up to launch its second curated auction of NFTs as part of a group survey called "Natively Digital: A Curated NFT Sale." The installment will feature some of the most prized digital art pieces made throughout the seven-year history of the medium.
Virgin.com

Win entry to the Virgin Money London Marathon, and earn Virgin Points galore

Marathon runners, dust off your trainers – you've a chance to win a place at this year's Virgin Money London Marathon. Upgrade your current pair of kicks through Virgin Red – or any part of your workout wardrobe for that matter – and you'll find yourself in with a chance to win an exclusive slot in the most iconic race in town. We're breaking the ballot box back open.
mansionglobal.com

Prime London Sales Increased Sharply in April

The extended stamp duty holiday on home purchases has helped encourage both buyers and sellers across London's high-end property market, according to a report Wednesday from Lon
Musicluxuriousmagazine.com

Ronnie Scott’s, London’s Iconic live Music Venue to Re-Open on 20th May

Ronnie Scott’s – London’s iconic live music venue est. 1959 – is back from Thursday 20 May. In addition, the Soho establishment is proud to present a brand new live stream platform. Building on the success of its streamed ‘Lockdown Sessions, ‘ Ronnie Scott’s will now bring its live performances to audiences far and wide via a pay-per-view service.
Syracuse, OHtribuneledgernews.com

London Pool expected to open this summer

May 19—SYRACUSE — Meigs County's public pool is expected to open this summer in Syracuse. London Pool has undergone repair work this spring in preparation for the upcoming season after being closed the previous two years. Pool committee members are hopeful for a Memorial Day opening. Commissioner Jimmy Will explained...