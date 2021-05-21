newsbreak-logo
'All I Know So Far' Co-Editor on Assembling Pink's Path to Wembly Stadium

By Jazz Tangcay
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Pink: All I Know So Far,” streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting May 21, is not a concert documentary, says the film’s co-editor Cindy Mollo. Rather, it’s the story of a mother on tour with her family whose career goal is to play the world-famous Wembley Stadium. The doc, directed...

MoviesA.V. Club

Don’t expect much drama or dirt from the rosy P!nk tour doc All I Know So Far

The woman who sang “Get The Party Started” isn’t doing much partying these days. P!nk, née Alecia Beth Moore, may still be thrilling audiences worldwide with performances of that now 21-year-old hit (or was prior to COVID, anyway), but offstage, her life is more domestic, less plagued by hangovers that come from too little sleep and too many shots. Married to ex-motocross racer Carey Hart and mother to two young children, P!nk spends her time in between rehearsals and performances for her 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” tour dealing with the mundane matters of family. Changing diapers, coordinating schedules, managing kid-friendly outings, and trying to make the constant movement of life on the road still feel like home all command nearly as much time and energy as she puts into her famously spectacle-heavy live shows. She may strap into a harness and go flying hundreds of feet in the air while singing to stadiums full of people, but the rest of her life looks awfully similar to that of any working parent with a high-powered, time-consuming job—albeit one that comes with a private jet and coterie of assistants and employees.
CelebritiesBillboard

P!nk Soars, Spins, Does All the Mom Things in Moving 'All I Know So Far' Doc Trailer

P!nk dropped the moving trailer for her tour documentary All I Know So Far on Tuesday (May 11), in which the singer strives to balance the seemingly impossible task of being a full-time mom during a rigorous tour. Except, when you're P!nk, sometimes the impossible might just be possible. "I always wanted to be a rock star," she says in the opening frame of the two-minute preview.
Entertainmentthenerdsofcolor

Get Ready, ‘P!NK: All I Know So Far’ Hits Amazon Prime Video on May 21

P!nk’s new film, P!NK: All I Know So Far, is almost here and we are counting down the days! The singer just recently received the ICON Award at the Billboard Music Awards and has a very exciting month, sharing a new song, album, and movie with the world. “All I Know So Far” came out on May 7, while her new live album AIKSF: Setlist and movie will be released on May 21.
Posted by
Third Coast Review

Review: If Not a Deep Dive Into Her Life and Work, All I Know So Far Showcases P!nk’s Immense Talent and Parenting Skills

P!nk (real name: Alecia Moore) is an artist whose music I’ve always enjoyed, yet I’ve never purchased or streamed a single album or song by her because her work is always on the radio, her videos play frequently on channels that still play videos, and she seems to be a part of every music awards show in existence. I’ve read many an interview with her over the years, and always found her refreshingly outspoken and keenly aware of the dirty ways of the world and music industry. And while she’s released a handful of concert films straight to home video, I believe P!nk: All I Know So Far is the first full-fledged documentary that attempts to capture the “real” her, which is to say the wife, mother, acrobat, boss, as well as a performer.
MusicGreenwichTime

Pink Performs Acoustic Set at Hollywood Bowl for 'All I Know So Far' Premiere

“We’re out and I’m not in sweatpants,” Pink proudly announced as she stepped out onto the stage of the Hollywood Bowl for the premiere of her new Amazon Prime Video documentary, “Pink: All I Know So Far,” which she described as “a movie about my family, and some stadium stuff.” Bringing that stadium stuff down to its most basic level, the singer preceded the screening with an acoustic four-song mini-set.
Moviesvanyaland.com

Catch an early screening of ‘P!NK: All I Know So Far’ on us

As you might have heard, it’s been a surprisingly great year for music documentaries so far. We’ve had master filmmakers taking on the legacies of their favorite bands, tributes to some of the greatest performers who ever graced the stage, portraits of young artists at difficult moments in their careers, resurrections of forgotten yet pivotal moments in our nation’s cultural history, and even a solid Billie Eilish doc. Now, the party’s really about to get started, though, in this case, it’ll be on Tuesday night, not on a Saturday. That’s right: we’ve partnered with Amazon Prime Video to give you — yes, you — access to a free virtual screening of the new documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far on May 18 at 7 PM EST, which, from the look of it, will continue this trend until we get straight-up sick of good documentaries about musicians.
MusicTODAY.com

Watch Pink and daughter Willow perform dazzling aerial duet

Looks like talent runs deep in Pink's family tree. On Sunday night, Pink received the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, and her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, joined her. The mother-daughter duo took to the stage, or more fittingly, the sky, to execute an impressive high-flying performance of their song, "Cover Me in Sunshine," during a medley of Pink's greatest hits.
Musicimdb.com

Revisit Pink's Most Heartwarming Family Moments After Daughter Willow's Billboard Music Awards Debut

It's a great time to look back at Pink's "Family Portrait." There's no denying the superstar stole the show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. For one, the "Raise Your Glass" singer adorably walked the red carpet with her kids, Willow Sage Hart, 9, and Jameson Moon Hart, 4, who she shares with her husband, Carey Hart. During the ceremony, Pink continued to leave fans in awe as she graced the stage to perform some of her biggest hits, including "So What," "Who Knew," "Just Like a Pill" and "Just Give Me a Reason." What's more? The 41-year-old star was joined by her daughter, in...
Family Relationshipslincolnnewsnow.com

Pink: I didn't want to be a mom!

Pink “didn’t really want to be a mom” before having her two children. The 41-year-old singer has Willow, nine, and Jameson, four, with her husband Carey Hart, and has admitted that before her daughter’s birth, being a mother wasn’t on her “list of to-dos”. She told the ‘Today’ show: "I...
RelationshipsRefinery29

Pink’s New Doc Is About Her Tour — & What’s Possible When Dads Are Equal Parents

Spoilers are ahead. The singer Pink (real name: Alecia Beth Moore) knows she sucks the air out of the room, and she says as much in her new Prime Video documentary Pink: All I Know So Far. Not only is she an A-list celebrity, but she has a big personality with an over-the-top fashion sense and unmissable hair. She sells out stadiums and sings while doing aerial dancing. And when her entire family goes with her on tour across Europe, as they do in All I Know So Far, the trip is by definition all about her.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Pink: 'There's Something Fascinating' About Raising Kids While On Tour

Pink's Amazon Prime Video documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far, which drops May 21, offers fans a look at the superstar balancing her roles as a businesswoman and performer. "There's not a lot of women headlining stadiums and doing two nights at Wembley Stadium while having a family on the road,” the pop vet said in her new PEOPLE cover story. "[Director Michael Gracey] had never seen a mom changing diapers while having a creative meeting, and just the way that this big life intersects with being a normal, crazy family — there's something fascinating about that.”
MusicBillboard

Stream Pink’s Hit-Filled Concert Album ‘All I Know So Far: Setlist’

It’s an especially exciting time for Pink fans. The Philadelphia pop icon stars in a new Amazon concert documentary All I Know So Far, directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) and embraced by critics. THR’s Lovia Gyarkye described the film as “endearing” and “a love letter to the fans who’ve watched the musician grow up, and to her children, who might not remember all the details about their badass mother.”
Movies95.5 FM WIFC

Pink’s ‘All I Know So Far’ Amazon doc is “chaotic, profound, joyous and frustrating,” just like her life, says director

The Amazon Prime Video documentary Pink: All I Know So Far is streaming now. Directed by Michael Gracey of The Greatest Showman fame, it shows Pink balancing motherhood and stardom while on her 2019 Beautiful Trauma stadium tour. Gracey says instead of your average concert film, he wanted to show “the way in which [Pink] doesn’t separate being a mom and being a rock star.”
MusicPopSugar

Pink's Daughter Willow's Relatable Response to Having a Number 1 Song? "Can I Watch Avatar?"

When you're 9 years old, you've got your priorities like learning prime numbers and the cool new toys, so for Willow Sage Hart, acknowledging her musical success isn't too high up on the list. Pink stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 11 where she spoke about spending every second of the day with her husband, Carey Hart, and their two kids, Willow and 4-year-old Jameson. Pink and Carey pretty much let them do whatever they want, which stretches from their choices in haircuts to their preferences in motorbikes.