Claiming Period to Cash Tickets in NJ Extended

The claiming period for pari-mutuel tickets and vouchers has been extended from six months to 12 months in the state of New Jersey thanks to a bill enacted by the New Jersey State Legislature and signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy May 11. “We appreciate the continued support that Gov. Murphy and our state legislators have shown for horse racing throughout the state,” said Dennis Drazin, Chairman and CEO of Darby Development, LLC, the operators of Monmouth Park. “This legislation provides a much-need grace period for people who were unable to cash winning tickets or vouchers due to the impact of COVID-19.” The legislation stipulates that, “winning outstanding pari-mutuel tickets purchased from the beginning of Sept. 16, 2019 and ending on the date of the end of the Public Health Emergency declared by the Governor in Executive Order No. 103 of 2020 and as extended shall be eligible to be claimed and shall be payable during the period ending one year following the end of the Public Health Emergency.”