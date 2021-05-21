newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington trustees learn of holiday activities

Alliance Review
 2 days ago

Highlights of May 17 meeting of Washington Township trustees:. • Issued 2 permits both for garages, one on Beech and on Bayton. • Received complaint about high grass on Bayton. The owner had been ill, it has since been brush-hogged, and it will be mowed regularly. • A certified letter...

www.the-review.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#State Department#Property Maintenance#Emergency Department#State Property#Bayton#Fire Department#Mes Fire Equipment#Road Department#Cenfield Bowman#Salem Church#The Historical Society#State Route 153#Trustee Rodgers#Township Hall#Zoning#Owner Maintenance#Upcoming Events#Property Owner#Vote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.