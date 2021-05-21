newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Latest with Notre Dame and Safety Target Jack Luttrell

By Tom Loy
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy class of 2023 safety Jack Luttrell has seen his stock start to take off this offseason, but big things are still to come in his future as more eyes get on him from across the country. Notre Dame, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Tennessee have already extended offers to the 6-1, 180-pounder, but look for that offer list to increase this summer as he attends camps, workouts and on-campus visits.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
199K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Tennessee Football#Baylor Football#Clemson Football#Hebron Christian Academy#Georgia State#Texas A M#Irish Illustrated#Everything Notre Dame#Coach Freeman#Cincinnati#Coach O Leary#South Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
FootballUSA Today

Notre Dame and Army to renew rivalry?

Could Notre Dame and Army be getting set to renew their rivalry on the football field?. According to a report from Sal Interdonato of Black Knight Nation, the Irish and Black Knights will meet in 2024. The report states that the two teams have agreed to play in November of...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
247Sports

New Name to Know For Notre Dame in the Class of 2023

Notre Dame is off to a terrific start with the class of 2022, but the Fighting Irish are still waiting to land their first commitment in the 2023 class. There are plenty of top targets around the country. Here is a new name to know and one that could land an offer in the near future.
Bronx, NYfbschedules.com

Report: Army and Notre Dame to play in 2024

The Army Black Knights and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play in 2024, according to a report by Sal Interdonato of Black Knight Nation. Army and Notre Dame will likely meet at a neutral-site location, and Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y., is the “front runner to host the 52nd meeting between Army and Notre Dame” per the report.
BaseballUSA Today

No. 4 Notre Dame rallies late to beat Valpo

The fourth-ranked Notre Dame baseball team was at it again Tuesday, as they traveled to Valparaiso to take on the Crusaders before breaking for finals week. Trailing 3-0 headed to the eighth inning it appeared the Irish had exams on their minds, but things suddenly changed for the team that has come back so often already this spring.
College SportsUSA Today

Notre Dame's 2012 trip to Ireland

The news came out this week that college football is headed back to Dublin, Ireland as Nebraska and Northwestern will kick off the 2022 season at Aviva Stadium. That game will be the first college contest played in Ireland since Boston College took on Georgia Tech to open the 2016 season.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

1996: Restovich having a big year at Notre Dame

Former state senator Nancy Brataas has been re-appointed by Gov. Arne Carlson to the Minnesota Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees. Rochester Mayo graduate George Restovich is hitting .341 at Notre Dame this year in Big East Conference baseball games. Restovich is among the leaders in numerous statistical categories. 1971...
Notre Dame, INabc57.com

Notre Dame adopting mobile ticketing for athletic events

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – The Notre Dame Athletics Department has announced they will transition to mobile ticketing for athletic events beginning this fall. This new way of ticketing means a more secure, flexible, and safe way to monitor your tickets before and during game day. “Mobile ticketing has been...
NFLuhnd.com

Notre Dame Continues to Dominate Tight End Recruiting

After Jack Nickel decommitted from Notre Dame, the Irish were able to pick up commitments from Eli Raridon and Holden Staes shortly after. Under Head Coach Brian Kelly, the Irish have recruited strongly along the offensive line and tight end positions. Notre Dame can now focus their recruiting efforts at other positions to hopefully have back-to-back top 10 recruiting classes.
College SportsUSA Today

No. 5 Notre Dame set for NCAA Tournament

Notre Dame has earned their 14th berth all-time in the NCAA Tournament as the women’s lacrosse team earned the fifth seed in this years tournament. Action will get underway on Friday as No. 5 Notre Dame takes on Robert Morris at 1 p.m. at Arlotta Stadium with the winner advancing to Sunday to take on the winner of Virginia and Connecticut.
College SportsUSA Today

Notre Dame bids farewell to physical tickets

Do you keep your ticket stubs from any sporting event you attend?. If so, you’re going to be a bit upset with the news from Notre Dame as the University announced Tuesday that they’re moving on from physical ticket stubs for all sporting events going forward. “Mobile ticketing has been...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Thoughts On Steve Angeli, Notre Dame Targets At NJ Rivals Camp

---- • Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board. • Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated. • Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel. • Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter. • Subscribe to our podcast...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

247Sports Podcast: Latest on Notre Dame Recruiting

The 247Sports Football Recruiting podcast, hosted by 247Sports National Analyst Blair Angulo, is one of the most popular podcasts on the 247Sports network and across the college football recruiting landscape. The latest episode features 247Sports Notre Dame recruiting insider Tom Loy. Angulo and Loy spend 20 minutes discussing the recent...
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Epic blast helps Notre Dame softball advance

If you missed the fourth inning of Friday afternoon’s NCAA Tournament game between Notre Dame and Miami (Ohio) then you missed a lot. The Red Hawks scored twice in the top half of the inning to score the game’s first runs, both of which came off Payton Tidd. Tidd was replaced by Alexis Holloway who went the final 3.1 innings without allowing a run.
SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Softball: No. 2 Notre Dame blanks No. 14 Robbinsville

Rylee Michalak pitched a two-hitter with four walks and 10 strikeouts as Notre Dame, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, shut out No. 14 Robbinsville, 7-0, in Robbinsville. Emily Reinstein went 4-for-4 with two RBI and a run while Ella McCologan went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Alyana Giampolo also doubled twice and scored two runs as well. Ashley Giampolo chipped in with two runs, too.